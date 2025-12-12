Diplomatic Dance: Trump Envoy in Belarus Talks to Release 'Hostages'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko engaged in discussions on Friday with U.S. envoy John Coale, appointed by President Donald Trump, to negotiate the release of political prisoners in Belarus. The meeting aims to address several issues impacting the region.

The encounter, highlighted by a handshake and a warm embrace, was captured in a video shared via a Telegram channel linked to Lukashenko's administration. Lukashenko spoke candidly, encouraging Trump to take actionable steps regarding the situation, using informal language in his conversation with Coale.

This diplomatic engagement comes amid pressure from U.S. leaders, with Trump urging Lukashenko to release individuals he terms 'hostages,' as part of an attempt to shift Belarus further from Russia's geopolitical influence.

