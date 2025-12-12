Left Menu

Diplomatic Dance: Trump Envoy in Belarus Talks to Release 'Hostages'

U.S. envoy John Coale met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, prompted by Donald Trump, to negotiate the release of political prisoners in Belarus. This move is seen as part of a broader U.S. strategy to ease Belarus' ties with Russia. Lukashenko seeks to alleviate Western sanctions amid geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:00 IST
Diplomatic Dance: Trump Envoy in Belarus Talks to Release 'Hostages'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko engaged in discussions on Friday with U.S. envoy John Coale, appointed by President Donald Trump, to negotiate the release of political prisoners in Belarus. The meeting aims to address several issues impacting the region.

The encounter, highlighted by a handshake and a warm embrace, was captured in a video shared via a Telegram channel linked to Lukashenko's administration. Lukashenko spoke candidly, encouraging Trump to take actionable steps regarding the situation, using informal language in his conversation with Coale.

This diplomatic engagement comes amid pressure from U.S. leaders, with Trump urging Lukashenko to release individuals he terms 'hostages,' as part of an attempt to shift Belarus further from Russia's geopolitical influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025