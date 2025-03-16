US Launches Airstrikes on Houthi Strongholds Amidst Rising Tensions

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, President Donald Trump has sanctioned airstrikes against Houthi-held areas in Yemen, intensifying the US's military involvement in the region. This military action targets Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, demanding they halt threats to maritime shipping lanes.

Initial reports from the capital, Sanaa, indicated severe strikes resulted in 13 civilian casualties and at least nine injuries. The strikes, primarily aimed at military sites, have been described by local media as devastating, with significant impacts seen near key urban areas.

The operation, involving US Navy assets in the Red Sea, marks the first direct military confrontation with the Houthis under Trump's second tenure. Repercussions of these airstrikes could intensify the ongoing geopolitical strife, potentially heightening regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)