US Launches Airstrikes on Houthi Strongholds Amidst Rising Tensions

US President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, aiming to cease their attacks along a crucial maritime corridor. This initiative follows failed negotiations with Iran and recent Houthi threats against shipping near Israel. Thirteen civilians died in Sanaa due to the strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 16-03-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 04:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, President Donald Trump has sanctioned airstrikes against Houthi-held areas in Yemen, intensifying the US's military involvement in the region. This military action targets Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, demanding they halt threats to maritime shipping lanes.

Initial reports from the capital, Sanaa, indicated severe strikes resulted in 13 civilian casualties and at least nine injuries. The strikes, primarily aimed at military sites, have been described by local media as devastating, with significant impacts seen near key urban areas.

The operation, involving US Navy assets in the Red Sea, marks the first direct military confrontation with the Houthis under Trump's second tenure. Repercussions of these airstrikes could intensify the ongoing geopolitical strife, potentially heightening regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

