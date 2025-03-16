Devastating Terror Attack Strikes Balochistan: Security Personnel Targeted

At least five security personnel lost their lives, and more than a dozen were injured in a terrorist attack by suspected Baloch militants in Pakistan's volatile Balochistan province on Sunday.

Authorities reported that four terrorists, including a suicide bomber, were neutralized in counter-operations in the Noshki district. The attacker launched a suicide assault by driving an explosive-laden vehicle into a paramilitary Frontier Corps convoy on the Nushki-Dalbandin National Highway, according to Zafarullah Sumalani, chief of the local police station. Initial investigations confirmed the nature of the attack.

Swift counter-operations led to the death of four militants, including the suicide attacker. Local media, including the Express Tribune, cited security sources that linked the attack to members of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). Prominent leaders such as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed strong condemnation and affirmed the nation's resolve against terrorism.

