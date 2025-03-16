Left Menu

Devastating Terror Attack Strikes Balochistan: Security Personnel Targeted

A terrorist attack by suspected Baloch militants in Balochistan, Pakistan, killed at least five security personnel and injured more than a dozen. The attack involved a suicide bomber targeting a Frontier Corps convoy. Local authorities conducted a counter-operation, resulting in the death of four terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 16-03-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 16:53 IST
Devastating Terror Attack Strikes Balochistan: Security Personnel Targeted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least five security personnel lost their lives, and more than a dozen were injured in a terrorist attack by suspected Baloch militants in Pakistan's volatile Balochistan province on Sunday.

Authorities reported that four terrorists, including a suicide bomber, were neutralized in counter-operations in the Noshki district. The attacker launched a suicide assault by driving an explosive-laden vehicle into a paramilitary Frontier Corps convoy on the Nushki-Dalbandin National Highway, according to Zafarullah Sumalani, chief of the local police station. Initial investigations confirmed the nature of the attack.

Swift counter-operations led to the death of four militants, including the suicide attacker. Local media, including the Express Tribune, cited security sources that linked the attack to members of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). Prominent leaders such as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed strong condemnation and affirmed the nation's resolve against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025