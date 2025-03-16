Left Menu

CPI(M) Charts New Path Amid Declining Influence

Veteran CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat attributes the party's decline to eroding support in West Bengal and Tripura, discussing recovery plans for the upcoming congress. Despite past decisions, such as declining the prime minister's role, the party seeks to rebuild strength by fostering unity and expanding influence, especially against BJP entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 17:22 IST
The CPI(M) is grappling with declining influence, particularly in West Bengal and Tripura, according to veteran leader Prakash Karat. In a recent interview with PTI, Karat discussed the party's plans to rebuild and rejuvenate its base at the upcoming all-India congress.

While rejecting claims that the party's refusal of the prime ministerial role in 1996 contributed to its decline, Karat emphasized the importance of strengthening the Left's alternative politics. 'Strengthening CPI(M) will also bolster opposition unity,' he outlined, pointing to broader political goals.

As the 24th All-India Party Congress in Madurai approaches, Karat highlighted the party's structural preparations and the rise of new leadership under age limitations. The congress will focus not only on internal strengthening but also on cooperative strategies against the BJP's policies.

