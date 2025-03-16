CPI(M) Charts New Path Amid Declining Influence

The CPI(M) is grappling with declining influence, particularly in West Bengal and Tripura, according to veteran leader Prakash Karat. In a recent interview with PTI, Karat discussed the party's plans to rebuild and rejuvenate its base at the upcoming all-India congress.

While rejecting claims that the party's refusal of the prime ministerial role in 1996 contributed to its decline, Karat emphasized the importance of strengthening the Left's alternative politics. 'Strengthening CPI(M) will also bolster opposition unity,' he outlined, pointing to broader political goals.

As the 24th All-India Party Congress in Madurai approaches, Karat highlighted the party's structural preparations and the rise of new leadership under age limitations. The congress will focus not only on internal strengthening but also on cooperative strategies against the BJP's policies.

