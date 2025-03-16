Congo to Participate in Crucial Peace Talks in Angola
The Democratic Republic of Congo is sending a delegation to Angola for peace discussions to address the conflict with Rwanda-backed rebels in the east. The specific members of the delegation are currently unknown, as stated by presidency spokesperson Tina Salama.
The Democratic Republic of Congo is set to dispatch a delegation to Angola on Tuesday in an effort to partake in crucial peace negotiations. These discussions aim to address the escalating conflict with rebels in the eastern region of the country, who are reportedly supported by Rwanda. This was confirmed by Tina Salama, a spokesperson for the presidency, on Sunday.
According to Salama, the composition of the delegation remains undisclosed at this stage. The peace talks are seen as a pivotal measure towards stabilizing the region, which has been fraught with violence and political tension.
These negotiations could prove significant in easing tensions and fostering a resolution between the involved parties. The international community is watching closely, hoping for a peaceful outcome that could lead to long-term stability in the region.
