Punjab's Political Storm: AAP Under Fire After Three Years

In a fiery display of political discontent, opposition parties in Punjab have launched a scathing critique of the AAP government as it marks three years in power. Both the BJP and Congress blasted the government for what they describe as unfulfilled promises and a betrayal of public trust.

Amidst widespread protests led by BJP's Punjab unit, accusations have surfaced that the AAP administration under Bhagwant Mann has regressed the state by three decades, particularly in law and order, where a surge in violent incidents has been noted. Punjab BJP chief, Sunil Jakhar, painted a grim picture of a state on the brink of economic collapse, attributing this to the government's 'incompetent' governance.

Punjab Congress president, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, echoed these sentiments, labeling the past three years as riddled with betrayal and deceit. Warring insists the Congress remains the region's sole beacon of hope, though he concedes that significant effort will be needed to reclaim leadership in the 2027 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)