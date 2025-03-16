Modi's Quest for Peace: A Diplomatic Struggle with Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his disappointment over repeated setbacks in diplomatic efforts to foster peace with Pakistan. Speaking on a podcast with Lex Fridman, Modi highlighted how attempts at peace-building were continuously met with hostility and betrayal from Islamabad.

In a gesture of goodwill, Modi had invited then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to his swearing-in ceremony in 2014. Despite this, tensions remained high. The premier emphasized that Pakistan's enduring role in terrorism has caused global unease, not just affecting India but the wider world.

Modi suggested that the people of Pakistan also long for peace, fatigued by ongoing strife and terror. He pointed to historical ties and shared struggles, urging Pakistan to abandon its proxy wars in favor of harmony and progress. Modi's remarks underscore the ongoing complexity of Indo-Pak relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)