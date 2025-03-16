Left Menu

Modi's Quest for Peace: A Diplomatic Struggle with Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his disappointment over failed peace efforts with Pakistan, highlighting continuous betrayal and terrorism. Despite diplomatic gestures, Pakistan's role in fostering terrorism remains unchanged. Modi hopes for wisdom in Islamabad to improve bilateral relations while acknowledging the global impact of Pakistan's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 22:35 IST
Modi's Quest for Peace: A Diplomatic Struggle with Pakistan
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his disappointment over repeated setbacks in diplomatic efforts to foster peace with Pakistan. Speaking on a podcast with Lex Fridman, Modi highlighted how attempts at peace-building were continuously met with hostility and betrayal from Islamabad.

In a gesture of goodwill, Modi had invited then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to his swearing-in ceremony in 2014. Despite this, tensions remained high. The premier emphasized that Pakistan's enduring role in terrorism has caused global unease, not just affecting India but the wider world.

Modi suggested that the people of Pakistan also long for peace, fatigued by ongoing strife and terror. He pointed to historical ties and shared struggles, urging Pakistan to abandon its proxy wars in favor of harmony and progress. Modi's remarks underscore the ongoing complexity of Indo-Pak relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025