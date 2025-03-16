Allegations of Misuse and Corruption in Andhra Pradesh Cleanliness Initiatives

In a heated address at the CPM Mahasabha in Nellore, CPM State Secretary Venkaiah Srinivasa Rao accused both the central and Andhra Pradesh state governments of significant financial misuse within Swachh Andhra Pradesh and Swachh Bharat campaigns.

Rao highlighted decades of alleged misuse, claiming crores of rupees were squandered while urban areas remain neglected. He criticized government decisions, including the deployment of special forces, as extortionate tactics under the guise of dues collection. Rao announced plans for protests and movements to address urban neglect and maintain public welfare as a priority.

Conversely, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, during a Swachh Andhra program, touted his administration's efforts toward state development in partnership with the central government. Naidu urged collective participation in environmental stewardship, contrasting his development narrative against allegations of past government misconduct and emphasizing policy reforms under his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)