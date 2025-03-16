Left Menu

Allegations of Misuse and Corruption in Andhra Pradesh Cleanliness Initiatives

CPM State Secretary V Srinivasa Rao accuses central and state governments of misusing funds intended for cleanliness initiatives in Andhra Pradesh. He vows to start protests against the neglect of urban areas. In contrast, Chief Minister Naidu defends his government's development path and calls for collective environmental responsibility.

CPM Mahasabha with CPM State Secretary Vankaiah Srinivasa Rao attending as the chief guest. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a heated address at the CPM Mahasabha in Nellore, CPM State Secretary Venkaiah Srinivasa Rao accused both the central and Andhra Pradesh state governments of significant financial misuse within Swachh Andhra Pradesh and Swachh Bharat campaigns.

Rao highlighted decades of alleged misuse, claiming crores of rupees were squandered while urban areas remain neglected. He criticized government decisions, including the deployment of special forces, as extortionate tactics under the guise of dues collection. Rao announced plans for protests and movements to address urban neglect and maintain public welfare as a priority.

Conversely, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, during a Swachh Andhra program, touted his administration's efforts toward state development in partnership with the central government. Naidu urged collective participation in environmental stewardship, contrasting his development narrative against allegations of past government misconduct and emphasizing policy reforms under his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

