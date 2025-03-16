Left Menu

Controversy Erupts: Israeli PM Netanyahu Seeks Shin Bet Chief's Dismissal

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu plans to oust Shin Bet head Ronen Bar amid ongoing mistrust. The controversy stems from differing views on accountability for the Oct 7 Hamas attack. Shin Bet admits shortcomings, but also criticizes Netanyahu's policies for contributing to the environment that allowed the attack.

Updated: 16-03-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:19 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he will propose a government vote this week to remove Ronen Bar, the director of the Shin Bet internal security service, from his position.

This move follows a protracted and bitter disagreement between the two, primarily revolving around the accountability for the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack that initiated the current Gaza conflict.

The Shin Bet, tasked with monitoring Palestinian militant groups, has acknowledged faults leading up to the attack. However, it also pointed fingers at Netanyahu, suggesting that the government's failed policies were instrumental in creating the conditions that precipitated the assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

