Controversy Erupts: Israeli PM Netanyahu Seeks Shin Bet Chief's Dismissal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he will propose a government vote this week to remove Ronen Bar, the director of the Shin Bet internal security service, from his position.

This move follows a protracted and bitter disagreement between the two, primarily revolving around the accountability for the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack that initiated the current Gaza conflict.

The Shin Bet, tasked with monitoring Palestinian militant groups, has acknowledged faults leading up to the attack. However, it also pointed fingers at Netanyahu, suggesting that the government's failed policies were instrumental in creating the conditions that precipitated the assault.

