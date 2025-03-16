Left Menu

Minister Demands Justice in Holi Clash: A Call for Fair Police Action

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized Ludhiana police for biased action after a Holi clash between groups over DJ music. He threatened a protest if justice isn't served equally. Singh, on a Ludhiana visit, also discussed a rejected textile plant proposal promising massive employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:35 IST
Minister Demands Justice in Holi Clash: A Call for Fair Police Action
Giriraj Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has expressed dissatisfaction with the Ludhiana police's response to a clash between two groups during Holi, questioning why only one group faced legal action.

He warned of a protest outside the Ludhiana Police commissioner's office unless equal action is taken against both parties involved.

During a two-day Ludhiana visit, Singh addressed an event and mentioned the Union government's offer for a mega textile plant in Punjab was declined by the Aam Aadmi Party government, potentially missing employment opportunities for two lakh individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025