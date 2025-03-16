Minister Demands Justice in Holi Clash: A Call for Fair Police Action
Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized Ludhiana police for biased action after a Holi clash between groups over DJ music. He threatened a protest if justice isn't served equally. Singh, on a Ludhiana visit, also discussed a rejected textile plant proposal promising massive employment.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh has expressed dissatisfaction with the Ludhiana police's response to a clash between two groups during Holi, questioning why only one group faced legal action.
He warned of a protest outside the Ludhiana Police commissioner's office unless equal action is taken against both parties involved.
During a two-day Ludhiana visit, Singh addressed an event and mentioned the Union government's offer for a mega textile plant in Punjab was declined by the Aam Aadmi Party government, potentially missing employment opportunities for two lakh individuals.
