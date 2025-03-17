Escalating Tensions: US Strikes in Yemen's Dangerous Waters

Escalating tensions between the US and Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen reached a new crescendo as the US conducted a series of airstrikes aimed at dissuading the rebels from continuing their attacks on one of the globe's busiest shipping routes.

The overnight assault resulted in at least 53 deaths, including women and children, and wounded nearly 100 individuals, according to the Houthi-controlled health ministry. The strikes targeted Sanaa and Saada, the latter being a significant rebel stronghold near Saudi Arabia's border.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the ongoing resolve to dismantle Houthi capabilities, while President Donald Trump assured the use of "overwhelming lethal force" against future attacks, blaming Tehran for the escalation despite Iranian denials and calls for US restraint.

(With inputs from agencies.)