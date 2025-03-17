Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: US Strikes in Yemen's Dangerous Waters

The US launched airstrikes in Yemen to deter Houthi rebels from targeting military and commercial vessels. The strikes resulted in significant casualties, and both the US and the Houthis have announced plans to escalate. With Tehran implicated, Iran denies involvement, urging restraint amidst fears of further conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 17-03-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 02:11 IST
Escalating Tensions: US Strikes in Yemen's Dangerous Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Escalating tensions between the US and Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen reached a new crescendo as the US conducted a series of airstrikes aimed at dissuading the rebels from continuing their attacks on one of the globe's busiest shipping routes.

The overnight assault resulted in at least 53 deaths, including women and children, and wounded nearly 100 individuals, according to the Houthi-controlled health ministry. The strikes targeted Sanaa and Saada, the latter being a significant rebel stronghold near Saudi Arabia's border.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the ongoing resolve to dismantle Houthi capabilities, while President Donald Trump assured the use of "overwhelming lethal force" against future attacks, blaming Tehran for the escalation despite Iranian denials and calls for US restraint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025