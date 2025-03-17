Left Menu

Bihar's Railway Renaissance: A Triumph Under NDA Leadership

Bihar is witnessing significant progress as the NDA government, under Nitish Kumar, is poised for re-election. BJP MP Janardhan Singh Sigriwal highlighted the comprehensive development made in Bihar's railway network, emphasizing increased connectivity and upgraded facilities, reinforcing the region's economic and infrastructural growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:57 IST
Bihar's Railway Renaissance: A Triumph Under NDA Leadership
Nitish Kumar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, BJP MP Janardhan Singh Sigriwal praised the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government for its strides in expanding Bihar's railway infrastructure. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Sigriwal expressed confidence in the NDA's return in the upcoming 2025 assembly elections, emphasizing the government's dedication to development efforts.

Participating in discussions on the Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Railways, Sigriwal highlighted the significant enhancements and security upgrades within Bihar's rail network. These improvements include connectivity extensions linking the state's north and south regions, with railway advancements likened to international achievements.

By successfully laying 1,832 kilometers of new rail lines since 2014, an equivalent of Malaysia's entire railway network, the NDA-led administration illustrates its commitment to regional development, according to Sigriwal. The government, he asserted, prioritizes tangible progress over rhetoric, continuing to work for the welfare of Bihar's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

