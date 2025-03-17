Bihar's Railway Renaissance: A Triumph Under NDA Leadership

On Monday, BJP MP Janardhan Singh Sigriwal praised the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government for its strides in expanding Bihar's railway infrastructure. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Sigriwal expressed confidence in the NDA's return in the upcoming 2025 assembly elections, emphasizing the government's dedication to development efforts.

Participating in discussions on the Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Railways, Sigriwal highlighted the significant enhancements and security upgrades within Bihar's rail network. These improvements include connectivity extensions linking the state's north and south regions, with railway advancements likened to international achievements.

By successfully laying 1,832 kilometers of new rail lines since 2014, an equivalent of Malaysia's entire railway network, the NDA-led administration illustrates its commitment to regional development, according to Sigriwal. The government, he asserted, prioritizes tangible progress over rhetoric, continuing to work for the welfare of Bihar's citizens.

