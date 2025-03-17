Kharge Criticizes Government Over Crude Oil Price Savings

On Monday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took aim at the Modi government for failing to transfer the benefits of reduced crude oil prices to the public.

Kharge raised concerns over the BJP's practices, questioning how long they would continue to, as he put it, 'collect ransom' from citizens. A media report he shared pointed out that crude oil prices have hit a 42-month low, reinforcing his accusations of economic exploitation.

Kharge highlighted that despite a significant fall in crude oil prices since May 2014, petrol and diesel costs remain unchanged, urging the public to demand when they will finally see a reduction. He claimed these government actions are adding to inflationary pressures, further burdening the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)