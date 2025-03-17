Left Menu

Kharge Criticizes Government Over Crude Oil Price Savings

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes the government for not passing on crude oil price reductions to the public, alleging that the Modi administration is exploiting citizens through inflated fuel prices. Kharge questions when the savings from a significant drop in crude oil prices will reach the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took aim at the Modi government for failing to transfer the benefits of reduced crude oil prices to the public.

Kharge raised concerns over the BJP's practices, questioning how long they would continue to, as he put it, 'collect ransom' from citizens. A media report he shared pointed out that crude oil prices have hit a 42-month low, reinforcing his accusations of economic exploitation.

Kharge highlighted that despite a significant fall in crude oil prices since May 2014, petrol and diesel costs remain unchanged, urging the public to demand when they will finally see a reduction. He claimed these government actions are adding to inflationary pressures, further burdening the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

