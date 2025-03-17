Left Menu

Race to Lead: The Candidates Vying for IOC Presidency

Six distinguished candidates are in the running to replace Thomas Bach as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president in March 2024. Each brings unique qualifications and visions, from prioritizing athlete welfare to enhancing transparency and advocating technological advancements. The candidates include Kirsty Coventry, Sebastian Coe, Prince Feisal Al Hussein, David Lappartient, Johan Eliasch, and Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:16 IST
Race to Lead: The Candidates Vying for IOC Presidency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The upcoming International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidential election sees six prominent figures contending to replace outgoing President Thomas Bach. Scheduled for March 2024, the session in Greece will host the decisive vote.

Among the candidates, former Olympian Kirsty Coventry from Zimbabwe emphasizes athlete mental health and ethics. Sebastian Coe, leading World Athletics, criticizes concentrated decision-making power within the IOC. Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan advocates for exploring new Olympic hosting options and acknowledges Esports' growing significance.

David Lappartient from France dreams of an African-hosted Olympics and gender-balanced IOC membership. Johan Eliasch of Sweden discusses a sustainable economic model while opposing prize money. Finally, Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. calls for a member retirement age extension and proposes a significant investment fund for IOC resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025