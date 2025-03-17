Race to Lead: The Candidates Vying for IOC Presidency

The upcoming International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidential election sees six prominent figures contending to replace outgoing President Thomas Bach. Scheduled for March 2024, the session in Greece will host the decisive vote.

Among the candidates, former Olympian Kirsty Coventry from Zimbabwe emphasizes athlete mental health and ethics. Sebastian Coe, leading World Athletics, criticizes concentrated decision-making power within the IOC. Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan advocates for exploring new Olympic hosting options and acknowledges Esports' growing significance.

David Lappartient from France dreams of an African-hosted Olympics and gender-balanced IOC membership. Johan Eliasch of Sweden discusses a sustainable economic model while opposing prize money. Finally, Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. calls for a member retirement age extension and proposes a significant investment fund for IOC resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)