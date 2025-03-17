TMC's Internal Strife: Humayun Kabir Faces Disciplinary Action

The Trinamool Congress disciplinary committee expressed dissatisfaction with MLA Humayun Kabir's response to a show cause notice, according to senior party members on Monday.

Kabir has been summoned to respond to controversial remarks made against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who claimed that TMC's Muslim MLAs would be expelled if his party came to power.

Kabir's comments have sparked internal conflict, prompting the party to consider disciplinary actions to maintain political integrity and party discipline.

