Controversy Erupts Over Karnataka's 4% Reservation for Minority Contractors

In a move that sparked political controversy, the Karnataka cabinet approved a proposal granting 4% reservation for minority contractors in tenders. The amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act aims to support minority and backward class groups, according to government sources.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has strongly opposed the decision, labelling the reservation based solely on religion as unconstitutional and illegal. Surya accused the ruling party of fostering division, pointing to a reported Rs 1000 crore allocation for a Muslim Colony Development Fund as indicative of misplaced priorities.

Addressing concerns, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar clarified that the reservation is not exclusive to Muslims but extends to all minority communities and backward classes. State Minister Ramalinga Reddy emphasized that the initiative includes various minority groups rather than privileging any single community.

(With inputs from agencies.)