Controversy Erupts Over Karnataka's 4% Reservation for Minority Contractors
Karnataka's cabinet decision to allocate 4% reservation for minority contractors sparked debates, with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya opposing it as unconstitutional. The cabinet plans an amendment to the KTPP Act. Deputy CM clarified it includes all minority communities, countering exclusive Muslim claims.
- Country:
- India
In a move that sparked political controversy, the Karnataka cabinet approved a proposal granting 4% reservation for minority contractors in tenders. The amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act aims to support minority and backward class groups, according to government sources.
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has strongly opposed the decision, labelling the reservation based solely on religion as unconstitutional and illegal. Surya accused the ruling party of fostering division, pointing to a reported Rs 1000 crore allocation for a Muslim Colony Development Fund as indicative of misplaced priorities.
Addressing concerns, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar clarified that the reservation is not exclusive to Muslims but extends to all minority communities and backward classes. State Minister Ramalinga Reddy emphasized that the initiative includes various minority groups rather than privileging any single community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Internal Tensions in Congress: DK Shivakumar's Ascendancy Debated
Speculations Swirl Around DK Shivakumar's Future Leadership Role
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya ties knot with Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya ties knot with Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad
Karnataka Budget: "What they have given to Karnataka": Deputy CM DK Shivakumar slams BJP