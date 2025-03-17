Controversy Erupts Over Himachal Pradesh's Visionless Budget

In a scathing critique, Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur has labeled the Himachal Pradesh budget for 2025-26 as a 'visionless budget of a directionless government,' arguing it offers no benefits for the state and its residents.

Presented by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Rs 58,514 crore budget emphasizes tourism, rural development, and green energy. However, Thakur points out the minimal increase of Rs 70 crore over the prior year's budget as evidence of its inadequacy.

Critics, including BJP state chief Rajiv Bindal, highlight the exclusion of vital health schemes and inadequate capital expenditure, while accusing the ruling party of misleading the public by renaming old initiatives. They also cite a lack of provisions to address rising law and order issues and support for unemployed youth, women, and farmers.

