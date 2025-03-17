Forging Global Partnerships: Jaishankar's Diplomatic Engagements at Raisina Dialogue

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in a series of diplomatic meetings with his international counterparts at the Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, held in New Delhi.

Jaishankar met leaders from Sweden, Ireland, and Ghana, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations. Notably, discussions with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria M Stenergard centered on strengthening EU ties while Jaishankar's exchange with Tánaiste Simon Harris of Ireland was aimed at renewing and fortifying existing bonds.

In his meeting with Ghana's Foreign Minister, opportunities for further development cooperation and South-South partnership were explored. Jaishankar also took the time to engage with New Zealand cricket legend Ross Taylor, adding a unique cultural touch to his diplomatic agenda.

