Sweden Urges Tougher EU Sanctions on Russia
Sweden's Foreign Minister advocates for stricter EU sanctions on Russia, targeting oil shipping, fertilizers, and luxury goods exports. The EU is preparing its 20th sanctions package, focusing on Russia's significant revenue streams from energy and fertilizer exports. The move aims to intensify pressure amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
- Country:
- Sweden
In a call for tougher measures against Russia, Sweden's Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard urged the European Union to expand its sanctions strategy. Speaking at a security conference, Stenergard proposed a total ban on EU companies providing services to Russia's oil, gas, and coal shipping fleets.
Highlighting the need for intensified pressure, Stenergard argued for sanctions on Russian fertilizer exports, a major export to the EU, as well as a stop to luxury goods exports to Russia. These measures aim at crippling sectors vital to Russia's economy.
The upcoming 20th sanctions package follows 19 prior sanctions since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which have primarily focused on its dominant oil and gas revenues, aiming to further strain the Kremlin's resources in response to the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- Sweden
- sanctions
- Russia
- oil
- gas
- fertilizers
- exports
- luxury goods
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Venezuelan Oil Moves to Caribbean: Vitol and Trafigura's Bold Strategy
Clean Toilets, Clear Rewards: NHAI's Extended Challenge
Venezuelan Prisoner Release amidst Political Turmoil
P V Sindhu: From Healing to Competing on Home Soil
Georgian Political Turmoil: Ex-PM Garibashvili Sentenced for Money Laundering