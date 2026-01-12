Left Menu

Sweden Urges Tougher EU Sanctions on Russia

Sweden's Foreign Minister advocates for stricter EU sanctions on Russia, targeting oil shipping, fertilizers, and luxury goods exports. The EU is preparing its 20th sanctions package, focusing on Russia's significant revenue streams from energy and fertilizer exports. The move aims to intensify pressure amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:44 IST
Sweden Urges Tougher EU Sanctions on Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sweden

In a call for tougher measures against Russia, Sweden's Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard urged the European Union to expand its sanctions strategy. Speaking at a security conference, Stenergard proposed a total ban on EU companies providing services to Russia's oil, gas, and coal shipping fleets.

Highlighting the need for intensified pressure, Stenergard argued for sanctions on Russian fertilizer exports, a major export to the EU, as well as a stop to luxury goods exports to Russia. These measures aim at crippling sectors vital to Russia's economy.

The upcoming 20th sanctions package follows 19 prior sanctions since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which have primarily focused on its dominant oil and gas revenues, aiming to further strain the Kremlin's resources in response to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Vision: Education and Women Empowerment

Haryana's Vision: Education and Women Empowerment

 India
2
Congress Launches High-Profile Committee for UP Electoral Roll Revision

Congress Launches High-Profile Committee for UP Electoral Roll Revision

 India
3
London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive Politics

London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive...

 United Kingdom
4
Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026