Sweden Urges Tougher EU Sanctions on Russia

In a call for tougher measures against Russia, Sweden's Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard urged the European Union to expand its sanctions strategy. Speaking at a security conference, Stenergard proposed a total ban on EU companies providing services to Russia's oil, gas, and coal shipping fleets.

Highlighting the need for intensified pressure, Stenergard argued for sanctions on Russian fertilizer exports, a major export to the EU, as well as a stop to luxury goods exports to Russia. These measures aim at crippling sectors vital to Russia's economy.

The upcoming 20th sanctions package follows 19 prior sanctions since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which have primarily focused on its dominant oil and gas revenues, aiming to further strain the Kremlin's resources in response to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)