Sweden Invests in High-Tech Defense for Future Warfare
Sweden announces a significant investment in unmanned drone systems, allocating 4 billion crowns to enhance defense capabilities. Additional funds will bolster satellite technology as part of Sweden's strategy to modernize its military. This shift follows its recent NATO membership, influenced by regional security dynamics post-Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion.
- Country:
- Italy
Sweden is making a bold investment in defense technology, earmarking 4 billion crowns for unmanned drone systems to be delivered over the next two years. The investment, announced by Defence Minister Pal Jonson, underscores the country's commitment to modern warfare capabilities as a NATO member.
Speaking at Sweden's annual defense conference in Salen, Jonson emphasized the inevitability of unmanned systems and long-range capabilities in future conflicts. "No one knows what the next war will look like, but it's clear the battlefield of the future will be dominated by these technologies," he noted.
In addition to drones, Sweden will spend 1.3 billion crowns on new military satellites. The Swedish government will also borrow 300 billion crowns to accelerate acquisition of vital defense equipment, including air defense systems and naval assets, amidst evolving regional security threats since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sweden
- defense
- unmanned drones
- NATO
- Pal Jonson
- investment
- security
- Russia
- invasion
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
NATO Allies Strategize Arctic Security Amidst U.S. Greenland Ambitions
Heightened Security as Drones From Pakistan Breach India Border
Northern Nigerian Schools Reopen Amid Security Concerns
Security Experts Clear Bangladesh for T20 World Cup Matches in India
Empowering Futures: Delhi's Investment in Youth Through Education