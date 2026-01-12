Sweden Invests in High-Tech Defense for Future Warfare

Sweden is making a bold investment in defense technology, earmarking 4 billion crowns for unmanned drone systems to be delivered over the next two years. The investment, announced by Defence Minister Pal Jonson, underscores the country's commitment to modern warfare capabilities as a NATO member.

Speaking at Sweden's annual defense conference in Salen, Jonson emphasized the inevitability of unmanned systems and long-range capabilities in future conflicts. "No one knows what the next war will look like, but it's clear the battlefield of the future will be dominated by these technologies," he noted.

In addition to drones, Sweden will spend 1.3 billion crowns on new military satellites. The Swedish government will also borrow 300 billion crowns to accelerate acquisition of vital defense equipment, including air defense systems and naval assets, amidst evolving regional security threats since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

