Hungary's Controversial Bill: Pride March Under Threat

Hungary's ruling party has tabled a divisive bill aiming to prohibit the LGBTQ+ Pride march, citing it as potentially harmful to children. This move comes as part of a wider campaign by Prime Minister Viktor Orban to solidify his nationalist agenda.

The proposed legislation, introduced by the Fidesz party, seeks to amend existing laws on public assembly by stipulating a ban on events perceived as threatening to children's welfare. A clause in the bill enables police to use facial recognition to identify attendees of such events.

LGBTQ+ activists and supporters have vigorously opposed the bill, defending their constitutional right to freedom of assembly. Despite mounting pressures, Pride organizers remain steadfast in their determination to hold the march, emphasizing the ongoing need for visibility and advocacy within Hungary.

