Left Menu

Hungary's Controversial Bill: Pride March Under Threat

Hungary's ruling Fidesz party has proposed a bill that would ban the LGBTQ+ Pride march, citing protection of children. The proposed ban accompanies increased tensions between Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government and the LGBTQ+ community, alongside a broader crackdown on independent media, opposition, and foreign-funded NGOs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:50 IST
Hungary's Controversial Bill: Pride March Under Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hungary's ruling party has tabled a divisive bill aiming to prohibit the LGBTQ+ Pride march, citing it as potentially harmful to children. This move comes as part of a wider campaign by Prime Minister Viktor Orban to solidify his nationalist agenda.

The proposed legislation, introduced by the Fidesz party, seeks to amend existing laws on public assembly by stipulating a ban on events perceived as threatening to children's welfare. A clause in the bill enables police to use facial recognition to identify attendees of such events.

LGBTQ+ activists and supporters have vigorously opposed the bill, defending their constitutional right to freedom of assembly. Despite mounting pressures, Pride organizers remain steadfast in their determination to hold the march, emphasizing the ongoing need for visibility and advocacy within Hungary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025