Vice President Dhankhar's Return: A Warm Parliamentary Welcome After Hospital Recovery

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar received a warm welcome from political leaders upon his return to Parliamentary duties after recovering from cardiac-related treatment. Discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on March 12, Dhankhar resumed his role as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Leading the greetings, Leader of the House JP Nadda, along with ministers Kiren Rijiju, L Murugan, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Ashwini Vaishnaw, called on Dhankhar to inquire about his health. They were joined by ministers Ram Nath Thakur, Shobha Karandlaje, and Manohar Lal Khattar in expressing their well wishes.

Additionally, Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, met with Dhankhar to check on his recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS on Sunday, expressing his prayers for Dhankhar's speedy recovery via social media. AIIMS confirmed Dhankhar's satisfactory recovery and advised him to rest for a few days.

