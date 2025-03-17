Kejriwal Vows Justice Amidst Punjab Tensions

Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, has warned those threatening Punjab's peace with severe consequences. This comes after a suspect in the Amritsar temple grenade attack was killed in a police encounter. Kejriwal asserted that the state's fight against drugs and gangsters has upset anti-national elements.

Kejriwal took to X to declare that Punjab is under threat from forces wishing to destabilize its atmosphere, but assured that the state's citizens will not let this succeed. Meanwhile, Punjab's DGP Gaurav Yadav clarified the police's 'bullet for bullet' policy as a self-defense measure after the suspect was killed.

DGP Yadav stressed adherence to the law and professional investigation, highlighting self-defense only when police are attacked. He also flagged the issue of drugs infiltrating from across the border as a major concern, noting efforts to dismantle drug rackets and integrate victims back into society.

The encounter unfolded when Punjab Police moved on intelligence regarding the accused's location in Rajasansi. Upon being fired upon, the police returned fire, leading to the death of the main suspect, while another remains at large. Details were shared by DGP Yadav on social media to update on the ongoing situation.

During the operation, two officers were injured, notably as the suspects opened fire when intercepted by police. Inspector Vinod Kumar responded, injuring the main culprit. The investigation continues as authorities pursue the second suspect in the grenade attack on the Amritsar temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)