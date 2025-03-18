U.S. Attorney Pushes for Election Fraud Investigations Amidst Controversy

The interim U.S. Attorney in Washington, D.C., Ed Martin, is spearheading efforts to intensify investigations into election fraud. Martin, who echoes former President Trump's false claims about the 2020 election being stolen, announced the creation of the Special Unit Election Accountability in an email seen by Reuters.

The initiative reportedly aims to restore public confidence in election systems. However, Martin's authority over election fraud cases outside Washington, D.C., remains in question. The move comes amidst a backdrop of resignations at the Justice Department's Public Integrity Section due to internal disagreements over political interference.

Martin has a controversial track record of threatening congressional investigations and pushing for criminal probes on social media. Recently, former President Trump officially nominated Martin as permanent U.S. attorney, sparking debates about his confirmation prospects in the Senate.

