Trump's Rhetoric Intensifies: Iran-Houthi Nexus Under Scrutiny

President Trump accused Iran of orchestrating Houthi rebel activities, escalating tensions with Tehran. His administration launched airstrikes targeting Houthis, killing 53. The U.N. called for restraint, fearing regional escalation. Houthis retaliated against U.S. actions, disrupting aid in Yemen amid ongoing conflict and humanitarian issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-03-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 01:38 IST
President Donald Trump has accused Iran of orchestrating acts of aggression through Yemen's Houthi rebels, intensifying his administration's confrontational stance against Tehran. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump linked Iran directly to Houthi actions, stating future attacks by the group would prompt severe reprisals.

This rhetoric coincides with a series of U.S. airstrikes against the Houthis, reportedly killing at least 53 members. The Pentagon confirmed targeting over 30 sites linked to the rebels, with further military engagements anticipated. Meanwhile, the U.N. has appealed for a cessation of violence, warning that increased hostilities could escalate tensions across the region.

In response, Houthi forces have struck back, disrupting aid operations and calling for revenge against U.S. and Israeli interests. This has spotlighted the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, compounded by the Houthi insurgency and regional power dynamics. The conflict has attracted global concern, with the U.N. condemning the seizure of World Food Program supplies by Houthi forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

