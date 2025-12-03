Yemen's Houthi rebels say mariners held since July attack on ship Eternity C released to Oman

Left Menu

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 03-12-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 21:18 IST
Yemen's Houthi rebels say they have released mariners they have held since their attack in July on the ship Eternity C in the Red Sea.

The Houthis said Wednesday through their al-Masirah satellite news channel that Oman had taken custody of the mariners, who were flying to the sultanate.

Oman did not immediately acknowledge the release. However, a Royal Oman Air Force jet did land in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen held for over a decade by the rebels.

The Philippines on Tuesday had said it expected Filipino mariners held by the Houthis since the attack to be released.

