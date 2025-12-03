Yemen's Houthi rebels say mariners held since July attack on ship Eternity C released to Oman

Yemen's Houthi rebels say they have released mariners they have held since their attack in July on the ship Eternity C in the Red Sea.

The Houthis said Wednesday through their al-Masirah satellite news channel that Oman had taken custody of the mariners, who were flying to the sultanate.

Oman did not immediately acknowledge the release. However, a Royal Oman Air Force jet did land in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen held for over a decade by the rebels.

The Philippines on Tuesday had said it expected Filipino mariners held by the Houthis since the attack to be released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)