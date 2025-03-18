Carney's European Tour: Rallying Allies Amid US Pressure

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney embarked on his first overseas trip to hold strategic discussions with leaders from Britain and France as the US ramps up economic pressure on Canada. With tensions high, Carney seeks to strengthen ties with Ottawa's longstanding allies against the backdrop of a changing geopolitical landscape.

The meetings come in response to US President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum industries, coupled with inflammatory comments regarding Canada's sovereignty. Carney, in discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, highlighted Canada's independent status and rejected any notion that Canada's sovereignty needed affirmation from other countries.

Amidst the international tensions, Canadian officials are strategically navigating the situation, avoiding provocative rhetoric. Carney's itinerary reflected Canada's historical ties with its colonial predecessors, emphasizing a cooperative approach to global challenges. The prime minister reaffirmed Canada's commitment to NATO alliances and called for a comprehensive dialogue with the US to address ongoing trade disputes.

