Tensions Escalate as Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 44 people in Gaza, the heaviest assault since the January ceasefire with Hamas. The strikes follow stalled talks on extending the truce and amid ongoing hostage negotiations. Tensions remain high, threatening a fragile peace as international efforts continue to mediate the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 18-03-2025 07:34 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 07:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Israeli airstrikes claimed at least 44 lives in Gaza early Tuesday, marking the most severe assault since the January ceasefire with Hamas. The air raids, justified by Israel as targeting Hamas infrastructure, open a new chapter of hostilities in the long-standing conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the strikes amidst deadlocked negotiations over the truce and ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages still held by Hamas. Tensions have been exacerbated by previous failures in diplomatic negotiations led by the U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and other intermediaries.

Criticism mounts as Gaza faces renewed destruction, with Hamas officials calling on the international community to intervene. As the region braces for potential escalation, both sides stand firm, complicating prospects for peaceful resolution amid the humanitarian crisis that looms over the enclave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

