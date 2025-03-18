Delhi MLAs Undergo Orientation for Effective Governance

Delhi MLAs are gearing up for an intensive two-day orientation program aimed at enhancing their legislative skills. Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasized the program's significance in resolving issues related to public welfare, highlighting its role in facilitating fruitful discussions and efficient operations.

Inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the program is particularly crucial for over 32 newly elected representatives. BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi praised Birla's initiative, describing it as a valuable opportunity to understand legislative workings and responsibilities.

The orientation covers topics like effective legislation, budgetary processes, and parliamentary protocols. Key addresses will be delivered by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other prominent leaders, setting the stage for the upcoming Budget session starting March 24, 2025, at the Old Secretariat in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)