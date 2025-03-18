Nagpur Tensions: Curfew Imposed Amid Violence Allegations

The Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, alleged a 'conspiracy' behind recent violence in Nagpur, stating that the city, home to residents of all religions, has always been peaceful. According to Bawankule, police investigations are underway to understand the cause of unrest that disrupted this harmony.

Describing the situation as 'unfortunate,' Bawankule acknowledged the injuries sustained by 34 police officers, damage to 40-45 vehicles, and injuries to several civilians. Amidst opposition claims of a deteriorating situation due to comments from government ministers, Bawankule emphasized the government's appeal for restraint from all parties involved.

Bawankule reported that the situation remains 'tense but under control,' with authorities tracking social media and CCTV footage to prevent further incidents. Over 50 individuals have been detained, and a curfew has been imposed across several police jurisdictions in Nagpur, as authorities work to maintain peace and order.

