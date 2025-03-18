Land-for-Jobs Scandal: Political Tensions Rise in Bihar

Rabri Devi, ex-chief minister of Bihar, and her son Tej Pratap Yadav were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate over a money laundering case on Tuesday. Her husband, Lalu Prasad, prominent RJD president, faces similar summons amid the ongoing land-for-jobs investigation.

As Rabri Devi arrived at the ED office in Patna, she was supported by her eldest daughter, Misa Bharti, and hundreds of RJD workers rallied in her favor. Officials point to 'additional facts' for necessitating this fresh round of questioning.

The case draws from allegations during Prasad's term as Railway Minister, reportedly involving land transferred as bribes for jobs. The political implications have stirred debates over the use of central agencies during state elections, further intensifying the political scene in Bihar.

