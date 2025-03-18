Left Menu

Land-for-Jobs Scandal: Political Tensions Rise in Bihar

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her son Tej Pratap Yadav appeared before the Enforcement Directorate concerning a land-for-jobs money laundering case. Her husband, Lalu Prasad, is also summoned for questioning. This scrutiny follows prior investigations against the family amid allegations of corruption during Prasad's tenure as Railway Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:09 IST
Rabri Devi, ex-chief minister of Bihar, and her son Tej Pratap Yadav were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate over a money laundering case on Tuesday. Her husband, Lalu Prasad, prominent RJD president, faces similar summons amid the ongoing land-for-jobs investigation.

As Rabri Devi arrived at the ED office in Patna, she was supported by her eldest daughter, Misa Bharti, and hundreds of RJD workers rallied in her favor. Officials point to 'additional facts' for necessitating this fresh round of questioning.

The case draws from allegations during Prasad's term as Railway Minister, reportedly involving land transferred as bribes for jobs. The political implications have stirred debates over the use of central agencies during state elections, further intensifying the political scene in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

