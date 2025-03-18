TMC Warns Humayun Kabir Over Provocative Comments
The TMC legislative party cautioned member Humayun Kabir for making provocative comments and directed him to adhere to party discipline. Kabir was summoned by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and was urged to follow the party line, promising to not make future inappropriate remarks.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislative party has issued a warning to its member, Humayun Kabir, urging him to refrain from making provocative and communally insensitive remarks in public. This directive aims to ensure adherence to party discipline.
During the legislative session recess, Kabir was summoned to the chamber of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay for his comments against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. He was instructed not to make statements that contravene TMC's principles or the spirit of the Constitution.
Minister Chattopadhyay emphasized the importance of maintaining secular and democratic values while cautioning Kabir and remarked that even amidst provocations, party members must abide by party lines. Although Kabir had been initially resistant, he vowed to avoid further controversial statements.
