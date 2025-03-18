Left Menu

TMC Warns Humayun Kabir Over Provocative Comments

The TMC legislative party cautioned member Humayun Kabir for making provocative comments and directed him to adhere to party discipline. Kabir was summoned by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and was urged to follow the party line, promising to not make future inappropriate remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:37 IST
TMC Warns Humayun Kabir Over Provocative Comments
Kabir
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislative party has issued a warning to its member, Humayun Kabir, urging him to refrain from making provocative and communally insensitive remarks in public. This directive aims to ensure adherence to party discipline.

During the legislative session recess, Kabir was summoned to the chamber of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay for his comments against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. He was instructed not to make statements that contravene TMC's principles or the spirit of the Constitution.

Minister Chattopadhyay emphasized the importance of maintaining secular and democratic values while cautioning Kabir and remarked that even amidst provocations, party members must abide by party lines. Although Kabir had been initially resistant, he vowed to avoid further controversial statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025