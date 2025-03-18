Rajnath Singh and Ruben Berkelmans Strengthen Indo-Dutch Defence Ties

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with his Dutch counterpart, Ruben Berkelmans, to discuss strategic issues and enhance bilateral relations.

The talks covered various areas including the Indo-Pacific region and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. The leaders expressed a mutual intent to deepen and elevate their defence partnership.

The meeting also explored opportunities for collaboration in shipbuilding, equipment, and space sectors, emphasizing the synergy between India's and the Netherlands' skills, technology, and scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)