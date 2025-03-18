Left Menu

Rajnath Singh and Ruben Berkelmans Strengthen Indo-Dutch Defence Ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Berkelmans to discuss various topics including Indo-Pacific relations and emerging technologies like AI. They explored bilateral cooperation in shipbuilding, equipment, and space sectors to strengthen defence and technology partnerships between India and the Netherlands.

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with his Dutch counterpart, Ruben Berkelmans, to discuss strategic issues and enhance bilateral relations.

The talks covered various areas including the Indo-Pacific region and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. The leaders expressed a mutual intent to deepen and elevate their defence partnership.

The meeting also explored opportunities for collaboration in shipbuilding, equipment, and space sectors, emphasizing the synergy between India's and the Netherlands' skills, technology, and scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

