Trump's Diplomatic Gambit: Ceasefire Talks with Putin

In a significant diplomatic effort, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. The phone call aims to convince Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine—a conflict dragging on with massive casualties and displacement since Russia's invasion in 2022.

While Putin has nominally accepted the idea of a 30-day truce, obstacles remain as crucial details require negotiation. Trump seeks to leverage his deal-making skills to move towards lasting peace, which might involve potential territorial compromises including control over Ukraine's nuclear power plant.

As the planned call between Trump and Putin approaches, hopes are high for constructive dialogue. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the importance of Russian cooperation, mirroring Ukraine's commitment to ceasefire terms. International attention is keenly focused on the outcome of these pivotal talks.

