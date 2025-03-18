Trump and Putin: A Pivotal Call for Peace in Ukraine

President Donald Trump of the United States and President Vladimir Putin of Russia engaged in a crucial phone conversation today, amidst hopes from Washington that Moscow will agree to a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The discussions commenced at 1400 GMT, as confirmed by a White House official.

Sources indicate the call is progressing well. The United States has put forth a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire that Ukraine has already agreed to. The devastating war, described as Europe's biggest since World War II, has resulted in extensive casualties and displacement.

However, Russian support for this proposal hinges on specific conditions. President Trump is using this dialogue as an opportunity to persuade Putin to consider a broader peace plan, potentially including territorial concessions. The outcome of these talks could significantly shape future Russo-American relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)