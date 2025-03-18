Tensions Flare: Pakistan Urged to Vacate 'Illegally' Occupied Territories
India's call for Pakistan to vacate its 'illegally' occupied territories has escalated tensions, following PM Modi's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian government criticizes Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism, marking it as the core issue impeding peace and stability in the region.
New Delhi has intensified its demand for Pakistan to vacate territories 'illegally' occupied in Jammu and Kashmir, dismissing Islamabad's response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements as misleading. In a rebuke, India highlighted Pakistan's role in promoting cross-border terrorism as the main regional conflict.
Prime Minister Modi's recent podcast remarks on Kashmir, expressing hope for improved bilateral relations with Pakistan, have stoked familiar tensions. Modi criticized previous peace attempts, stating they were met with hostility. Islamabad quickly rejected his comments as 'one-sided.'
The Ministry of External Affairs, through its spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized that Pakistan's actions in Jammu and Kashmir are a significant barrier to regional peace. Jaiswal urged Islamabad to address these issues instead of spreading 'lies' regarding Indian territories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
