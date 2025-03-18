Left Menu

Tensions Flare: Pakistan Urged to Vacate 'Illegally' Occupied Territories

India's call for Pakistan to vacate its 'illegally' occupied territories has escalated tensions, following PM Modi's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian government criticizes Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism, marking it as the core issue impeding peace and stability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:13 IST
Tensions Flare: Pakistan Urged to Vacate 'Illegally' Occupied Territories
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi has intensified its demand for Pakistan to vacate territories 'illegally' occupied in Jammu and Kashmir, dismissing Islamabad's response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements as misleading. In a rebuke, India highlighted Pakistan's role in promoting cross-border terrorism as the main regional conflict.

Prime Minister Modi's recent podcast remarks on Kashmir, expressing hope for improved bilateral relations with Pakistan, have stoked familiar tensions. Modi criticized previous peace attempts, stating they were met with hostility. Islamabad quickly rejected his comments as 'one-sided.'

The Ministry of External Affairs, through its spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized that Pakistan's actions in Jammu and Kashmir are a significant barrier to regional peace. Jaiswal urged Islamabad to address these issues instead of spreading 'lies' regarding Indian territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025