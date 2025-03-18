Supreme Court Judges to Strengthen Support in Violence-Hit Manipur
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh applauded the decision of six Supreme Court judges to visit Manipur relief camps, aiming to bolster legal and humanitarian support. He criticized the delayed imposition of President's rule and questioned PM Modi's silence on the issue as violence persists in Manipur.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh welcomed the initiative of six Supreme Court judges who are set to visit relief camps in violence-affected Manipur on March 22, aiming to enhance legal and humanitarian support in the region.
In an interaction with ANI, Jairam Ramesh questioned the significant delay in implementing President's rule in the troubled state, despite the Supreme Court declaring a breakdown of constitutional machinery as early as August 2023. He also critiqued the lack of a full-time governor for six months and the decision to entrust additional responsibilities to the Governor of Assam, replacing a distinguished tribal leader with a retired civil servant.
The Congress MP raised concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing silence about the Manipur crisis, emphasizing the urgency by stating, "Pain of Manipur is pain of India." The Supreme Court delegation, comprising Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, and N Kotishwar, plans to visit IDP camps and inaugurate legal services across districts in Manipur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi Champions Lion Conservation on World Wildlife Day
Kerala Assembly to Tackle Rising Violence Amidst Tragic Student Death
Fear and Resilience in Sinaloa: Navigating Life Amid Cartel Violence
Prime Minister Modi's Bold Steps for Wildlife Conservation on World Wildlife Day
Childhood Under Siege: Sexual Violence in Sudan's War