Supreme Court Judges to Strengthen Support in Violence-Hit Manipur

On Tuesday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh welcomed the initiative of six Supreme Court judges who are set to visit relief camps in violence-affected Manipur on March 22, aiming to enhance legal and humanitarian support in the region.

In an interaction with ANI, Jairam Ramesh questioned the significant delay in implementing President's rule in the troubled state, despite the Supreme Court declaring a breakdown of constitutional machinery as early as August 2023. He also critiqued the lack of a full-time governor for six months and the decision to entrust additional responsibilities to the Governor of Assam, replacing a distinguished tribal leader with a retired civil servant.

The Congress MP raised concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing silence about the Manipur crisis, emphasizing the urgency by stating, "Pain of Manipur is pain of India." The Supreme Court delegation, comprising Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, and N Kotishwar, plans to visit IDP camps and inaugurate legal services across districts in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)