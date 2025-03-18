Governor Pays Tribute to Late BJP Leader Debendra Pradhan
Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati visited Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to extend condolences on the passing of veteran BJP leader Debendra Pradhan. The visit highlighted the bonds shared between the leaders, with Kambhampati expressing admiration for Debendra Pradhan's dedication to his ideology and public service.
In a gesture of solidarity and respect, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati visited the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to extend condolences for the demise of his father, veteran BJP leader Debendra Pradhan.
Governor Kambhampati, accompanied by his wife Jayashree, made the visit after returning from a tour, emphasizing his personal commitment to pay tribute to the late leader. Debendra Pradhan, a former Union Minister and stalwart of the BJP, passed away in Delhi.
Reflecting on Debendra Pradhan's life, Kambhampati praised his unwavering dedication to nationalism and public service, recalling their longstanding association. The visit underscored the deep bonds of friendship and shared ideals between the political figures.
