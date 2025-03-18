Left Menu

Key Political Moves: Former MLAs Strengthen Shiv Sena

Former MLAs Sanjay Kadam and Bhausaheb Patil Chikatgaonkar join Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, marking a significant shift in the political dynamics of the region. This move is seen as a setback for the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in the Konkan area.

Updated: 18-03-2025 23:32 IST
In a notable political development, former MLAs Sanjay Kadam and Bhausaheb Patil Chikatgaonkar have officially joined the Shiv Sena under the leadership of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Their inclusion is expected to bolster the party's influence in key regions, signaling a decisive shift ahead of future electoral contests.

Kadam, previously an MLA from Dapoli, had faced defeat against Sena minister Yogesh Kadam in the 2024 elections. His move to join the rival faction is perceived as a blow to the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), particularly in the politically sensitive Konkan region where former MLA Rajan Salvi also switched affiliations earlier this year.

Shinde expressed confidence that with both Kadams now united within the Shiv Sena, rapid development in the Dapoli constituency is imminent. In addition, he addressed social issues, declaring that Maharashtra will not tolerate the glorification of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, reinforcing his commitment to regional integrity and cultural pride. Furthermore, former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators Anjali Naik, Umesh Mane, and Lochana Chavan also joined the ranks, strengthening the party's foothold in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

