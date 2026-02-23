Left Menu

Maharashtra Politics in Turmoil: Opposition's Voice Silenced

Maharashtra's legislature holds its first session without a Leader of Opposition, drawing criticism from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which argues this threatens democratic norms. The vacancy, following the 2024 elections, is exacerbated by political maneuvers, including defections like Pradnya Satav's switch to the ruling BJP.

The Maharashtra legislature's Budget Session kicks off with a historical absence of a Leader of Opposition (LoP), raising concerns over democratic practices. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition coalition decried this development as weakening institutional checks amid the BJP-led Mahayuti's dominant majority.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut labeled the LoP vacancy a "blot on democracy," claiming it undermines the constitutional role of the Opposition. Since the 2024 assembly elections, no opposition party has met the 10 percent threshold to secure the LoP post, sparking accusations of deliberate strategy to weaken democratic processes.

Complications deepen with Congress MLC Pradnya Satav's defection to the BJP, thwarting the party's LoP aspirations in the legislative council. This shift, critiqued by Congress as part of an "Operation Lotus" to destabilize the Opposition, highlights the turbulent political landscape in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

