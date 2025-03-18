Congress Shifts Gears in Bihar: New Leadership and Strategy

In a strategic pre-election maneuver, the Congress has appointed Dalit leader Rajesh Kumar as the president of its Bihar state unit. This move signals a targeting of deprived castes ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Kumar, a seasoned MLA from Kutumba, replaces upper caste leader Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh. His appointment reflects a significant strategic shift for Congress, utilizing Rahul Gandhi's advocacy for saving the Constitution and demand for a nationwide caste census.

The party's new direction is further signaled by the recent appointment of Krishna Allavaru as AICC in charge of Bihar. He is noted for distancing Congress from being labeled as RJD's subordinate, asserting its sole mission as service to the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)