Canada Bolsters Arctic Defense Amid Rising U.S. and Russian Interests

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared Canada's intent to enhance its military presence in the Arctic, a region gaining interest from U.S. President Donald Trump due to its mineral wealth.

Carney, newly appointed and expected to initiate elections soon, revealed plans to collaborate with Australia on a radar system and further bolster military investments totaling C$420 million for a perennial presence in the Arctic.

He emphasized defending Canada's sovereignty, particularly in light of Trump's tariff threats and Canada's sparse military resources in the region. Meanwhile, opponents from the Conservative Party propose increased Arctic security to counter potential Russian actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)