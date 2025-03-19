Judicial Independence Tested: Tensions Flare Between U.S. Courts and Trump Administration

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts has taken a firm stand against President Donald Trump's recent call for the impeachment of a federal judge, emphasizing the integrity of the judiciary over political disagreements. In a rare public statement, Roberts asserted that impeachment is not the appropriate response to discontent with judicial decisions.

The incident follows Washington-based U.S. District Judge James Boasberg's ruling to halt deportations under an 18th-century law, which the Trump administration argues justifies removal of alleged Venezuelan gang members. Trump's public criticism of the judiciary continues to fuel tensions between the branches of government.

As Trump's allies rally behind the impeachment call, including support from Republican lawmakers, concerns about a potential constitutional crisis have emerged. The situation underscores the delicate balance of power and the risks when executive actions face judicial barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)