Stuart Young Calls Snap Election in Trinidad and Tobago

Stuart Young, the new Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, has swiftly called a general election for April 28, just a day after taking office. This strategic move follows the resignation of former Prime Minister Keith Rowley and aims to secure Young's own mandate.

Updated: 19-03-2025 03:29 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 03:29 IST
Prime Minister

In a surprising turn of events, Trinidad and Tobago's newly appointed Prime Minister, Stuart Young, has called a general election just one day after assuming office. The move is seen as a strategic attempt to solidify his leadership.

Young, who previously served as the energy minister, advised the Caribbean island nation's president to dissolve parliament. Following this advice, a general election has been scheduled for April 28, according to an official press release from his office.

This rapid political shift comes after the resignation of former Prime Minister Keith Rowley, who stepped down after nearly ten years in power, leaving a void Young is keen to fill with a direct mandate from the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

