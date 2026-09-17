Brazil's New Social-Restart Programs: A Boost for Lula's Campaign

Brazil's leftist government announced a 15% increase in benefits for the Bolsa Familia welfare program on Thursday. The move comes as part of a larger initiative to support indebted households, with an eye on the nearing general election. These measures aim to bolster disposable income for Brazilians facing financial hardships due to high debt servicing.

While opinion polls depict a tight race between President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, financial markets reacted to the announcements. The Bovespa stock index dropped, and the Brazilian real initially weakened against the US dollar. However, these assets showed some recovery later in the day.

Finance Minister Dario Durigan confirmed that the additional spending will align with existing budget plans, ensuring fiscal discipline. Meanwhile, a new debt-relief program is in development, eyeing aid for heavily indebted consumers. Critics worry about potential moral hazards, as Brazil faces climbing delinquency rates.