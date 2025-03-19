Left Menu

Outcry Over Istanbul Detentions: A Justice System Abused

Emma Sinclair-Webb, Human Rights Watch Turkey Director, criticized the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and others, describing it as politically motivated and unjust. She urged their immediate release, while the government denied any politically motivated actions and asserted the independence of the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a recent development, Emma Sinclair-Webb, the Director of Human Rights Watch in Turkey, has publicly denounced the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu along with several other municipal officials. Sinclair-Webb labeled these detentions as a flagrant abuse of the nation's justice system.

Speaking to Reuters, she went on to characterize the moves as part of a broader 'pattern of politically motivated investigations' targeting opposition figures. The detentions are seen as attempts to undermine the opposition's activities in the country.

Sinclair-Webb has called for the immediate release of Imamoglu and others detained under similar circumstances. Meanwhile, the Turkish government has denied any allegations of quashing dissent, reaffirming their stance on the independence of the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

