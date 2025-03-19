The Enigmatic R-2 Bungalow: A Political Tale of Jinx and Fortune

Premchand Agrawal's resignation as Uttarakhand's cabinet minister has reignited discussions about a supposed jinx connected to the R-2 bungalow in Yamuna Colony.

Allotted in 2022, Agrawal's sudden departure has reinforced the perception that its residents never finish their terms. This belief stems from historical patterns, exemplified by previous ministers who faced similar fates.

Although some, like Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, have defied the superstition, others have not been as fortunate, making the R-2 bungalow a subject of intrigue in Uttarakhand's political landscape.

