The Enigmatic R-2 Bungalow: A Political Tale of Jinx and Fortune
Premchand Agrawal's resignation as a cabinet minister rekindles belief in a jinx tied to the R-2 bungalow in Yamuna Colony, Dehradun, infamous for never having occupants complete their term. Agrawal vacated the bungalow after resigning, fueling the superstition, similar to that of the chief minister's residence.
Premchand Agrawal's resignation as Uttarakhand's cabinet minister has reignited discussions about a supposed jinx connected to the R-2 bungalow in Yamuna Colony.
Allotted in 2022, Agrawal's sudden departure has reinforced the perception that its residents never finish their terms. This belief stems from historical patterns, exemplified by previous ministers who faced similar fates.
Although some, like Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, have defied the superstition, others have not been as fortunate, making the R-2 bungalow a subject of intrigue in Uttarakhand's political landscape.
