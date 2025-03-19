Battle Over YSR Legacy: Renaming Controversy in Andhra Pradesh

In a pointed critique, senior YSRCP leader G Amarnath has accused the TDP-led government of Andhra Pradesh of systematically erasing the legacy of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. On Wednesday, Amarnath questioned why the ruling alliance seemed to fear YSR's name, given the state's recent actions.

Amarnath specifically called out the government's decision to rename Visakhapatnam's VDCA Cricket Stadium, originally named after YSR. He criticized ongoing efforts to remove YSR's name from public institutions. "The NDA coalition government may remove YSR's name from walls, but they will never erase him from people's hearts," stated Amarnath, labeling the attempts as signs of weakness.

The controversy escalates as YSRCP plans a protest on March 20th, focusing on the removal of YSR's name from multiple entities, including health universities and districts. Amarnath's remarks underline the ongoing political tension, challenging Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's record on institutional renaming.

(With inputs from agencies.)