Left Menu

Battle Over YSR Legacy: Renaming Controversy in Andhra Pradesh

Senior YSRCP leader G Amarnath has accused the TDP-led government of Andhra Pradesh of erasing the legacy of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He criticized efforts to rename the Visakhapatnam VDCA Cricket Stadium, originally named after YSR, and claimed the government fears YSR's enduring impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:03 IST
Battle Over YSR Legacy: Renaming Controversy in Andhra Pradesh
G Amarnath
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, senior YSRCP leader G Amarnath has accused the TDP-led government of Andhra Pradesh of systematically erasing the legacy of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. On Wednesday, Amarnath questioned why the ruling alliance seemed to fear YSR's name, given the state's recent actions.

Amarnath specifically called out the government's decision to rename Visakhapatnam's VDCA Cricket Stadium, originally named after YSR. He criticized ongoing efforts to remove YSR's name from public institutions. "The NDA coalition government may remove YSR's name from walls, but they will never erase him from people's hearts," stated Amarnath, labeling the attempts as signs of weakness.

The controversy escalates as YSRCP plans a protest on March 20th, focusing on the removal of YSR's name from multiple entities, including health universities and districts. Amarnath's remarks underline the ongoing political tension, challenging Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's record on institutional renaming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025