Pursuing Justice: Odisha CM Vows to Find Real Culprit in Minister's Murder

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reiterated his commitment to finding and punishing the real perpetrator behind the murder of former Health Minister Naba Kishore Das. The assurance came during a meeting with the deceased's family at the Lok Seva Bhavan.

The pledge for an exhaustive investigation follows the Crime Branch's renewed inquiry into the high-profile murder case. Earlier, the police had filed a charge sheet accusing ASI Gopal Krishna Das of acting alone in the crime.

Despite this, Das's family has advocated for a CBI investigation. The late minister's daughter, Dipali, a former BJD MLA, emphasized their request for this federal probe and discussed the need for enhanced security measures for her family.

