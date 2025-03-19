Columbia Student's Fight Against Deportation Intensifies Amidst Protests

In a significant legal development, a U.S. judge has moved the high-profile case of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil to New Jersey, maintaining his presence in the United States for now. Khalil's arrest and detention have become a focal point in broader discussions around pro-Palestinian protests on American campuses.

The case has drawn attention due to its connection to President Trump's initiative to deport non-U.S. citizens involved in demonstrations against Israel's military actions in Gaza. Khalil, a prominent figure in such protests, challenges the constitutionality of his arrest, with claims rooted in free speech violations.

Khalil's legal team, highlighting the personal toll of his detention on his family, continues to advocate for his freedom. This legal battle underscores the ongoing tensions surrounding U.S. immigration policy and international political dynamics.

